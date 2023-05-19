G7 leaders confirm need for governance of generative AI technology

G7 Summit in Hiroshima
U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders visit the Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island in Hatsukaichi, Japan, Friday, May 19, 2023. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday acknowledged the need for governance of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive technologies.

The leaders agreed to have ministers discuss the technology as the "Hiroshima AI process" and report results by the end of the year, according to a summary of a working lunch.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next