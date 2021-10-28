Technology
Game delays force French game maker Ubisoft to cut annual guidance

Oct 28 (Reuters) - French video game group Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) cut its full-year forecasts on Thursday, held back by game delays.
The maker of the blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise now expects net bookings for its 2021-22 fiscal year to be flat to slightly down year-on-year.
It however confirmed its non-IFRS operating income target of between 420 million euros and 500 million euros ($490.98 million-$584.50 million).
For the year ending March 2022, Ubisoft had previously guided for single-digit net bookings growth.
($1 = 0.8554 euros)
