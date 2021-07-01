Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
South Korean game developer Krafton lowers IPO target

Players are pictured as they attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in Berlin, Germany, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korean game developer Krafton Inc (259960.KS) has made a downward revision to its planned initial public offering (IPO) and now aims to raise at least 3.5 trillion won ($3.09 billion) down from the previously announced target of 4.6 trillion won, it said on Thursday. read more

The IPO target adjustment from the company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds follows a Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) request for it to resubmit its IPO registration statement last week. read more

($1 = 1,132.0400 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

