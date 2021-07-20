Game publisher Tilting Point raises $235 mln in General Atlantic-led funding round

July 20 (Reuters) - Tilting Point said on Tuesday it raised $235 million in its first equity funding round, led by private equity firm General Atlantic, without disclosing the valuation at which the game publisher raised the amount.

"Star Trek Timelines" and "Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest" are some of the most popular games of Tilting Point, which also helps developers expand their games' reach. Founded in 2012, the New York-based company uses its marketing strategy to make a game more visible in the app store, and boost monetization.

The company has a headcount of 200 and offices in Barcelona, Boston, Kyiv, Seoul, San Diego and St. Petersburg.

The new funding, which also saw participation from marketing company Red Ventures and Kamerra, will be used to fuel expansion by signing more developers, co-developing more games and buying more studios, Tilting Point said.

The company also plans to use the funds to expand internationally, in markets such as South Korea and China, and for larger mergers and acquisitions.

Recent acquisitions include the company's deal last year to buy mobile games and assets from London's betting software company Playtech (PTEC.L).

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Jane Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

