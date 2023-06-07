GameStop misses quarterly revenue estimates

Signage is seen at a GameStop in Manhattan, New York
Signage is seen at a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 7 (Reuters) - GameStop (GME.N) posted its fourth consecutive fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday and missed market estimates, as consumers dialed back non-essential spending in an uncertain economy.

The company reported revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter ended April 29, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.36 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next