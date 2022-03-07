Gaming group Ubisoft suspends sales in Russia

The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/

March 7 (Reuters) - French gaming group Ubisoft , the maker of the blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise, has suspended sales of its products in Russia, the company said on Monday.

"Digital and physical sales are suspended in Russia," a company spokesperson told Reuters in a call, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

The group did not provide any financial details.

Ubisoft has an office in Moscow and employees in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa.

