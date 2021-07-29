General Atlantic-backed Riskified valued at $4.3 bln in NYSE debut

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 29 (Reuters) - Riskified Ltd (RSKD.N), an online risk management platform backed by an affiliate of growth equity investor General Atlantic, notched a valuation of $4.3 billion after its shares jumped more than 28% in their stock market debut on Thursday.

Shares opened at $27, compared to Riskified's initial public offering (IPO) price of $21 per share that helped raise $367.5 million.

The company, founded by Eido Gal and Assaf Feldman in 2013 to solve online payment fraud, sold 17.5 million shares in the IPO, of which existing shareholders offered about 200,000 shares.

Riskified aims to reduce risks related to online fraud for e-commerce businesses and has built a machine learning-based platform that minimizes payment risk.

"We're opening offices in Australia, Shanghai, London, Mexico and Brazil, so there is much opportunity globally," Chief Executive Officer Eido Gal told Reuters.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company recorded a 30% rise in revenue to $169.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, a recent regulatory filing showed. However, it incurred a loss of $11.3 million in the same period.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

