Genworth says third-party vendor PBI Research was victim of MOVEit hack

June 22 (Reuters) - Insurer Genworth Financial (GNW.N) said on Thursday a third-party vendor, PBI Research Services, was a victim of the MOVEit ransom-seeking hack.

Personal information of a "significant" number of insurance policyholders or other customers of its life insurance businesses were unlawfully accessed, Genworth said.

The insurer is working to ensure "protection services" are provided to the impacted individuals, it said.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel















