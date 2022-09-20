German antitrust watchdog may assess Meta's privacy obligations, court adviser says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Antitrust authorities may assess whether companies comply with EU data protection rules during their investigations, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Tuesday, in a case involving Meta Platforms (META.O) and the German competition agency.

"A competition authority may, in exercising its powers, take account of the compatibility of a commercial practice with the General Data Protection Regulation," Advocate General Athanasios Rantos at the Court of Justice of the European Union said in a non-binding opinion.

"However, it must take into account any decision or investigation by the competent authority under that Regulation," he said.

The case is C252/21 Meta Platforms and others (general conditions of use of a social network).

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Marine Strauss in Brussels;

