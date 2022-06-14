1 minute read
German cartel office examining Apple's tracking rules
BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office is looking into Apple's (AAPL.O) rules on tracking for third-party apps to see whether they give the U.S. tech giant preferential treatment or hinder other companies, it said on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Apple said the company would work constructively with the cartel office to resolve any issues and discuss its approach to tracking rules.
Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers
