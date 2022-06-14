German cartel office examining Apple's tracking rules

A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office is looking into Apple's (AAPL.O) rules on tracking for third-party apps to see whether they give the U.S. tech giant preferential treatment or hinder other companies, it said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Apple said the company would work constructively with the cartel office to resolve any issues and discuss its approach to tracking rules.

Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

