German cartel office: some Google Automotive Services practices anti-competitive

VivaTech conference dedicated to innovation and startups in Paris
Visitors cast their shadows past the logo of Google at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday that a number of Google's practices in connection with Google Automotive Services are anti-competitive and that it intends to prohibit them.

"In particular, we take a critical view of Google's practice of only offering services for infotainment systems in bundled form, because this reduces competitors' chances of selling competing services individually," said president Andreas Mundt.

Based on its current assessment, the office intends to prohibit Google from engaging in the practices that threaten competition, it said, adding that Google now has the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine

