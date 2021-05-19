Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyGerman electric car start-up e.Go Mobile eyes Mexico entry

Reuters
2 minute read

German electric car start-up e.Go Mobile said on Wednesday it plans to enter the Mexico market and launch a production plant in Latin America's second-biggest economy.

e.Go will enter Mexico with "strategic and technology partner" QUESTUM, a subsidiary of Monterrey-based industrial consortium Grupo Quimmco, the company said in a statement.

e.Go is positioning itself at the lower end of the electric vehicles market, seeking to launch a series of small budget cars that would be affordable for the wider population. It also makes light electric buses and electric vans.

Ali Vezvaei, chairman of the management board at e.GO, said the QUESTUM tie-up will allow it to use the Mexican business's "long-established supply relationship with key industrial groups and fleets" in the country.

The company did not specify where it aims to build its plant. Most foreign-owned car plants in Mexico are based in the center and north of the country, close to the U.S. border.

Manuel Valdes, QUESTUM's CEO, said he sees e.GO as a new pillar to help diversify the business, helping "to further expand our business in the e-mobility and automotive sector".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 5:38 PM UTCBitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

TechnologyTwitter finds its AI tends to crop out Black people, men from photos
TechnologyTesla shares lag as bitcoin plunges on China crackdown
TechnologyExplainer: What Beijing’s new crackdown means for crypto in China
TechnologyNo pain, no gain for big funds hunting the next Tesla