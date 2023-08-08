German regulator probes Worldcoin crypto currency - Handelsblatt

Stickers handed out to people who signed up for WorldCoin are seen at a sign-up site in Shoreditch, East London, Britain July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Howcroft/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany's financial regulator Bafin is investigating the digital currency Worldcoin, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

"If a company turns to the German market without the necessary permission, for example with a website or app in German, we investigate it," a spokesperson was cited as saying.

Worldcoin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.