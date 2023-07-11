German regulator: scope for more action against Big Tech after ruling

[1/2] The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said on Tuesday that it sees scope for further action against Big Tech companies following a ruling from the EU's top court last week.

The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) potentially hands antitrust authorities more leeway in Big Tech probes.

Amazon (AMZN.O), Google (GOOGL.O), Meta (META.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are among the companies that have come under the German regulator's focus, and it is also keeping a close eye on energy sector companies.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More

