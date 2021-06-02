Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German transport app FlixBus raises $650 mln from investors

German transport app FlixMobility, operator of the FlixBus long-distant bus brand, said on Wednesday it had raised $650 million in equity and debt financing from investors in a round that valued the business at more than $3 billion.

The investment round positions FlixMobility to grow as key markets in Europe and the United States emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and people start travelling more, founders Andre Schwaemmlein and Jochen Engert told reporters.

