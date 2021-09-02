Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Glitch in Amazon cloud service hits Japan brokers, airline

1 minute read

The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japanese firms, from major online brokerages to the top mobile phone carrier and a leading airline, reported system troubles on Thursday over problems with Amazon's (AMZN.O) Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Online brokerages, such as SBI Securities (8473.T) and Rakuten Securities (4755.T), reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

NTT Docomo, the mobile phone arm of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (9432.T), said some of its services were also affected.

The largest airline company, ANA Holdings, said some flights were delayed after a temporary outage hit its ticketing and check-in system, though it was later restored.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company was working to restore its system, but declined to comment on how many customers were affected.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 2:57 AM UTC

Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, others in deal with Japan

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it would loosen rules on its App Store that have banned companies such as Netflix Inc from providing customers a link to create a paid account to bypass Apple's in-app purchase commissions.

Technology
ByteDance says it will downsize fintech business, plans to sell stock broker ops
Technology
Chinese regulators raise concerns with ride-hailing firms
Technology
U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 bln cryptocurrency fraud
Technology
Amazon's new union battle: Teamsters go local to snarl expansion