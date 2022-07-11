Global financial watchdog to step up crypto regulation

Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The Financial Stability Board said on Monday it will propose global rules for cryptocurrencies, saying recent turmoil in markets has highlighted the need to make progress on regulating the sector.

"The FSB will report to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in October on regulatory and supervisory approaches to stablecoins and other crypto-assets," the FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from G20 countries, said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.