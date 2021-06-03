Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bitcoin is a "farce"- Amundi CIO

Pascal Blanque, Chief Investment Officer of Amundi, attends the Euronext stock exchange's annual conference in Paris, France, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are a "farce" and a symptom of bubbles forming in financial markets, Amundi chief investment officer Pascal Blanque said on Thursday.

Bitcoin, trading at around $39,364 , fell 35% last month after China doubled down on efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on mining and trading of the largest cryptocurrency. read more

Speaking at a news conference, Blanque described the crypto currency as a "farce," adding that it was a symptom of the bubbles forming in markets.

"Bitcoin will be remembered for pushing central banks to adopt digital money," he said, adding that governments and regulators will ultimately "stop the music."

Blanque said that it was much more important for investors to increase their exposure to the renminbi, China's currency, then diversify into crypto currencies.

