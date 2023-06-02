Tech shares see biggest ever weekly inflow on AI boom-BofA

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Technology equity funds saw their biggest weekly inflows on record in the week to Wednesday, driven by a surge in investor interest in artificial intelligence, according to BofA Global Research released on Friday.

Tech stocks saw $8.5 billion of inflows in the week to Wednesday, the most on record, BoFa said, citing EPFR data.

Part of that swell was thanks to a 30% rise in shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O) in just three sessions that pushed its market valuation above $1 trillion.

