Globant's code repository hit by breach
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 30 (Reuters) - Software services firm Globant SA said on Wednesday that a limited section of its code repository was accessed without authorization, and it has activated its security protocols along with an investigation into the incident.
Globant's shares fell about 10% to $248.92 on the news.
Evidence of other areas of its infrastructure systems or those of its clients being affected have not been found, the company said in a filing.
A code repository is a web hosting facility where software developers, and programmers store source code for software.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.