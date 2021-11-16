Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify and several other sites down

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Several social media apps and internet services including Google Cloud (GOOGL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O), Snapchat (SNAP.N) and Spotify (SPOT.N) were down on Tuesday.

Spotify said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them", after more than 50,000 users reported they were facing issues.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said in a tweet.

The outage follows a six-hour widespread outage that crippled Facebook (FB.O), now Meta, last month after a faulty configuration changes on the social media company's routers.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

