Google, Apple submit proposal to fight misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices















May 2 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc-owned Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Tuesday they have submitted a proposed industry specification to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking.

They said they have support from companies such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











