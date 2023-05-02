Google, Apple submit proposal to fight misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices

The logo for Google LLC is seen at their offices in Manhattan, New York City
The logo for Google LLC is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

May 2 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc-owned Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Tuesday they have submitted a proposed industry specification to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking.

They said they have support from companies such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next