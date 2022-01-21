Google asks judge to dismiss most of Texas antitrust lawsuit

The Google Inc. logo is seen outside their headquarters in Mountain View, California August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) asked a federal judge on Friday to dismiss the majority of an antitrust lawsuit filed by Texas and other states that accused the search giant of abusing its dominance of the online advertising market.

Google said in its court filing that the states failed to show that it illegally worked with Facebook, now Meta (FB.O), to counter "header bidding," a technology that publishers developed to make more money from advertising placed on their websites. Facebook has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The states had also alleged that Google used at least three programs to manipulate ad auctions to coerce advertisers and publishers into using Google's tools.

Google responded that the states had a "collection of grievances" but no proof of wrongdoing. On some of the allegations, Google argued further that the states waited too long to file its lawsuit.

"They criticize Google for not designing its products to better suit its rivals' needs and for making improvements to those products that leave its competitors too far behind. They see the 'solution' to Google’s success as holding Google back, rather than letting market forces urge its competitors forward," the company said in its filing.

Google asked for four of the six counts to be dismissed with prejudice, which means that it could not be brought back to the same court.

The Texas lawsuit had two other claims based on state law and made against Google which were stayed in September. The search giant did not ask for them to be dismissed on Friday but reserved the right to do so in the future.

The lawsuit is one part of a long list of antitrust investigations and federal and state litigation against the Big Tech platforms. read more

Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis

