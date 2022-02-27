Google blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory, says RT

Russia Today (RT) logo is seen in this illustration picture taken February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv, RT said on Sunday.

Google on Saturday barred RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.