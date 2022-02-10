Google breached antitrust law, Russia's FAS says

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Thursday said Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google had breached antitrust law related to suspending and blocking accounts on YouTube.

Google is waiting for the FAS' full decision in order to review it, the TASS news agency reported.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.