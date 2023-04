April 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) said on Thursday it will combine two of its divisions working on artificial intelligence research, Google Brain and DeepMind, into a new unit, Google DeepMind.

(This story has been corrected to say Google Brain, not Google Research, in the headline and paragraph 1)

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.