Google down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Google logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

