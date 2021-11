The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google has invested $1 billion in CME Group (CME.O) and has struck a separate deal to move the exchange operator's trading systems to the cloud, the companies said on Thursday.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.