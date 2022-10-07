Google to invest $690 mln in Japan, CEO Pichai tells Nikkei

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google plans to invest a total of 100 billion yen ($690.13 million) in Japan through 2024, its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Friday.

Google will open a data centre in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year — its first in Japan — which will provide faster and more stable access to Google's services, the publication reported further.

Google did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 144.9000 yen)

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

