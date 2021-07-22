Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Google is starting to tell you how it found Search results

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.

July 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google will now show its search engine users more information about why it found the results they are shown, the company said on Thursday.

It said people googling queries will now be able to click into details such as how their result matched certain search terms, in order to better decide if the information is relevant.

Google has been making changes to give users more context about the results its search engine provides. Earlier this year it introduced panels to tell users about the sources of the information they are seeing. It has also started warning users when a topic is rapidly evolving and search results might not be reliable.

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

