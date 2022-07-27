Google Maps launches street view service in India

The Google Maps app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google Maps has launched its street view service in 10 cities in India in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The Indian government had previously rejected the rollout of the feature, which shows panoramic images of roads and other sites. The rollout was denied due to security reasons, according to local media.

Data collection was entirely done by the local partners, Google said on Wednesday, adding that the service will be available in 50 Indian cities by the end of this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.