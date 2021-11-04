Google plans to allow third party payments systems in S.Korea

A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Thursday it plans to allow third party payments systems in South Korea to comply with the country's new law, which bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

Google's announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission's (KCC) request for the U.S. tech giant to come up with compliance plans for the new law that went into effect in September. read more

Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

