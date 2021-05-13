Google "respectfully disagrees" with Italy's antitrust decision to fine it 102 million euros ($123 million) for abuse of dominant position due to its Android mobile operating system and app store Google Play, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

Italy's competition watchdog said earlier on Thursday the internet giant did not allow JuicePass, an electric vehicle (EV) services app from Enel X, to operate on Android Auto - which allows apps to be used while driving - unfairly limiting its use while favouring Google Maps. read more

The spokesman said Google's priority for Android Auto was to ensure safety during driving and that it had stringent guidelines regarding apps supported by Android Auto.

"There are thousands of apps compatible with Android Auto, and our goal is to enable even more developers to make their apps available over time," he added.

($1 = 0.8277 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.