Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Google risks Russia fine over personal data law -regulator

1 minute read
1/2

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Google risks being fined for not complying with personal data legislation in Russia, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.

The Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) subsidiary, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, could be fined up to 6 million roubles ($82,060) for failing to comply.

($1 = 73.1175 roubles)

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 12:10 PM UTCDidi raises $4.4 billion in upsized U.S. IPO

Chinese riding hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) raised $4.4 billion by pricing its shares at $14 each in its upsized New York initial public offering on Wednesday.

TechnologyAfter $4.4 bln New York IPO, founders of China's Didi eye global growth
TechnologyOrange to launch experimental 5G network amid telecom rush to the cloud
TechnologyIndia's top court asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss
TechnologyFacebook launches newsletter product Bulletin, its Substack rival