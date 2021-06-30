Google risks Russia fine over personal data law -regulator

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Google risks being fined for not complying with personal data legislation in Russia, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.

The Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) subsidiary, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, could be fined up to 6 million roubles ($82,060) for failing to comply.

($1 = 73.1175 roubles)

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

