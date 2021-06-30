Technology
Google risks Russia fine over personal data law -regulator
MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Google risks being fined for not complying with personal data legislation in Russia, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.
The Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) subsidiary, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, could be fined up to 6 million roubles ($82,060) for failing to comply.
($1 = 73.1175 roubles)
