Google says disappointed court did not annul EU antitrust decision in full

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Google (GOOGL.O) on Wednesday voiced disappointment with an EU court judgment backing an EU antitrust decision against the company.

"We are disappointed that the Court did not annul the decision in full. Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world," the company said in an email.

The General Court largely confirmed the European Commission's 2018 decision but trimmed the fine by 5% to 4.125 billion euros because it disagreed with the EU competition enforcer on one point. read more

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

