Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Google says supports work to update international tax rules

1 minute read

The Google logo is seen on on the company's European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Google (GOOGL.O) said on Saturday that it supports the work being done to update international tax rules after G7 finance ministers agreed to pursue a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% and to reallocate taxing rights for large, profitable multinational companies.

"We strongly support the work being done to update international tax rules. We hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalized soon," Google spokesman José Castañeda said in an emailed statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 12:15 PM UTCIndia to Twitter: Comply with IT rules or face 'unintended consequences'

India has told Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) it has one last chance to comply with new IT rules, or face "unintended consequences" according to a copy of an official letter seen by Reuters.

TechnologyNigerian telecoms firms suspend access to Twitter
TechnologyMicrosoft wins U.S. antitrust okay for $16 bln purchase of Nuance
TechnologyFacebook suspends Trump until 2023, shifts rules for world leaders
TechnologyBiden sees ransomware attacks as rising national security concern -White House