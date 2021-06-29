Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Google services down for some users - Downdetector

A 3D-printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - Multiple users complained about an outage affecting Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) search engine Google as well as its streaming and email services, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Platforms including Google, YouTube and Gmail were down Monday evening, with users complaining of difficulty in logging in and accessing the website in parts of North America, according to Downdetector.

More than a thousand users were having difficulties with the search engine at one point, the outage monitoring website showed, and users were also facing issues with YouTube TV and Google Drive.

The issue affecting the platforms was not immediately clear.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment after business hours.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Technology · June 28, 2021 · 11:44 PM UTCFacebook hits $1 trillion value after judge rejects antitrust complaints

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against Facebook Inc (FB.O) that sought to force the social media company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, saying the federal complaint was "legally insufficient."

