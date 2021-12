The Google logo is seen on on the company's European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The French antitrust body said on Wednesday that Google (GOOGL.O) had submitted several proposals on how it would negotiate with news agencies and publishers in a dispute about paying for news content.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.