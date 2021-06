The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Google said on Monday it will test changes to its widely-used online advertising services over the coming months following the French antitrust decision.

The company also said it planned to roll these changes out ‘more broadly, including some globally’.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.