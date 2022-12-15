Gotion and PTT Group plan battery venture in Thailand















BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen-backed Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech (002074.SZ) will partner Thailand's PTT Group in the production and export of battery modules and packs in Thailand, the company said in a Shenzhen filing on Thursday.

Gotion's Singapore unit will set up a joint venture with PTT for the projects with initial registered capital of 300 million Thai Baht ($8.60 million), the company said.

($1 = $1.0000)

($1 = 34.9000 baht)

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Ella Cao and Meg Shen Editing by David Goodman











