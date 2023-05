May 18 (Reuters) - Grab Holdings Ltd (GRAB.O) beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by growth in its core rideshare and food-delivery businesses.

Revenue more than doubled to $525 million in the quarter ended March, inching past analysts' estimate of $504.3 million, according to Visible Alpha.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











