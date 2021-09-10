Skip to main content

Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats sue New York City over fee caps - WSJ

A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Food-delivery companies DoorDash Inc (DASH.N), Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats have sued New York City over a law permanently capping commissions the apps can charge restaurants to use their services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The three food-delivery companies filed the suit in federal court in New York late on Thursday, the report added.

