Technology
Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats sue New York City over fee caps - WSJ
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Food-delivery companies DoorDash Inc (DASH.N), Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats have sued New York City over a law permanently capping commissions the apps can charge restaurants to use their services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The three food-delivery companies filed the suit in federal court in New York late on Thursday, the report added.
