Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Hackers attack websites of Ukraine's president and security service

1 minute read

KYIV, July 7 (Reuters) - A cyber attack hit the websites of Ukraine's president, security service and other institutions on Tuesday afternoon but they were working again by the evening, the state service for special communications said on Wednesday.

It did not say who was behind the attack.

Kyiv has previously accused Russia of orchestrating cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine. Russia denies this.

Kyiv and Moscow have been at loggerheads since Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and backed separatists in a conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 12:18 PM UTCExplainer: What is driving China's clampdown on Didi and data security?

China's cyberspace regulator has launched a probe into ride-hailing giant Didi Global , calling for it to stop adding new users and for app stores to remove it, days after it went public in a $4.4 billion New York stock sale.

TechnologyAlipay, Wechat limit user access to Didi's micro-software in China -source
TechnologyCrypto exchange Binance to double compliance staff as regulators circle
TechnologyWise valued at $11 billion in record London direct listing
TechnologyAnalysis: U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown