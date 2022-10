Oct 17 (Reuters) - Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy in July, is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled investors, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











