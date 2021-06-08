Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Hong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments

1 minute read

A sign indicating digital yuan, also referred to as e-CNY, is pictured at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Hong Kong is to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, officials said on Tuesday, the second stage of experiments of China's digital currency in the financial hub.

China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Central bank executives say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also under way in Hong Kong.

This latest trial will explore how Hong Kong residents can top up an e-CNY digital wallet using Hong Kong's domestic faster payment system, which Hong Kong people currently use to make domestic payments via mobile phones.

"This will help Hong Kong residents to use e-CNY when they cross the border," Nelson Chow, chief fintech officer of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, told a media briefing on Tuesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 8:14 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is in early-stage talks with China's CATL (300750.SZ) and BYD (002594.SZ), about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

TechnologyU.S. must work with allies to secure electric vehicle metals -White House
TechnologyGlobalFoundries seeks ruling in IBM contract dispute
TechnologyAmazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022
TechnologyNvidia asks Chinese regulators to approve $40 billion Arm deal - FT