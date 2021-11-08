Factbox: How Apple's privacy changes are affecting companies
Nov 8 (Reuters) - A privacy update rolled out by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in April for its iPhones has sparked uproar from major social-media companies such as Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) and Snap Inc (SNAP.N), which have warned of a prolonged hit from the changes.
The update to Apple's operating system prevents advertisers from tracking iPhone and iPad users without their consent. read more
Meta-owned Facebook has said the change would hurt small businesses because it would impede their ability to cost-effectively find local customers to target with advertisements.
Below is a list of companies that have been hit by the recent changes.
