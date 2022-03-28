HP to buy audio products maker Poly for $1.7 billion

A screen displays the logo for HP Inc. at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 28 (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Monday it would buy audio and video products maker Poly (POLY.N) for $1.7 billion in cash, a move that would help it take advantage of the electronic products boom sparked by hybrid working.

The deal offers $40 for each share of Poly, a premium of about 53% to the company's last closing price.

Including debt, the purchase is valued at $3.3 billion.

The buyout will strengthen HP's industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions and position the company for long-term growth, it said.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.