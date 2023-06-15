HSBC, Standard Chartered face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT

[1/3] An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. Picture taken November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip















June 15 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are among lenders facing pressure from Hong Kong's banking regulator to take on crypto exchanges as clients, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The UK-based lenders and the Bank of China were questioned by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last month on why they are not accepting crypto exchanges as clients, according to the report.

