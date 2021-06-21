Hyundai completes Boston Dynamics purchase from SoftBank

Visitors take photographs in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Monday South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group had completed the acquisition of robotics firm Boston Dynamics from the Japanese conglomerate.

The deal, which was announced last December and valued the maker of the "Spot" robot at $1.1 billion, gives Hyundai an 80% stake with SoftBank retaining the remaining 20%. read more

