IG Group extends share buyback by 50 mln pounds
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group (IGG.L) said on Thursday it was extending its share buyback by 50 million pounds ($61.98 million) to 200 million pounds and that it expected its full-year performance to be in line with expectations.
The group said profit before tax for the six months ended Nov. 30 dipped 2% to 240.5 million pounds, weighed down by softer client activity as market volatility spurred in part by the Ukraine crisis eased.
($1 = 0.8068 pounds)
